Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 99,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 8,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 117,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $95.43. 2,100,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,375. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

