Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.32. 763,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,760. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $262.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

