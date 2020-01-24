Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.00

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $159.25, with a volume of 52700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

