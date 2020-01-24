Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.69 and last traded at $192.61, 638,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,060,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

