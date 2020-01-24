Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $192.69 and last traded at $192.61, 638,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,060,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.11.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VUG)
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
