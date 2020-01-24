Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

VWO stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

