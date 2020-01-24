Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,877. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

