Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 8,803,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

