Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,900,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,495,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.13. 2,451,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,447. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

