Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

