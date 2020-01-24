VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

