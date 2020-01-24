Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$27.95 ($19.82) and last traded at A$27.95 ($19.82), approximately 223 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$27.77 ($19.70).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$26.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP’s previous Interim dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.