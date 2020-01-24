ValuEngine Lowers Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

APM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

