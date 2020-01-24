ValuEngine Lowers Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
APM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
