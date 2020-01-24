ValuEngine Downgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Strong Sell

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 3,560,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. SunPower has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
