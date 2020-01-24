ValuEngine Downgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Strong Sell

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 3,560,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. SunPower has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

