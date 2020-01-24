ValuEngine Downgrades Renren (NYSE:RENN) to Sell

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

RENN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. 5,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Renren has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renren will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

