ValuEngine Downgrades Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Petroleum Geo-Services ASA alerts:

PGSVY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $792.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.70. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.