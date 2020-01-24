ValuEngine Downgrades Independence (NYSE:IHC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520. The stock has a market cap of $620.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.21. Independence has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

In other Independence news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Independence by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

