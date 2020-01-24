ValuEngine Downgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,805. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.28. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Geron by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Geron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.