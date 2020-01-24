ValuEngine Downgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
GERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.
GERN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,805. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.28. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Geron by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Geron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.
