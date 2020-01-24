Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.51. 2,952,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,477. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

