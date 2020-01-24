Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.94. 1,796,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

