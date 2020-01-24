Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 548 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 96,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $116.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

