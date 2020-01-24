Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,712 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,051,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

