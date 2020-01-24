Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.10. 2,896,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

