Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 29,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,926,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

