Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,945 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

