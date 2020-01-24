Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UTMD traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.30. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373. The stock has a market cap of $388.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $64,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,357 shares of company stock worth $359,913. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 61.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

