USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

USNZY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,267. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

