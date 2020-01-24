USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $48.33 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

