Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Trading Up 10.9%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.05, 445,165 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 295,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMRX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

