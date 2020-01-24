Unobtanium (UNO) Achieves Market Cap of $12.23 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $60.64 or 0.00713508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,474.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.93 or 0.03778327 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,602 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.