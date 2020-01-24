Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Forest Products worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 548,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 483.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 481,456 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 490.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 202,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 22.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after acquiring an additional 157,169 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 8,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $410,504.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,623.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,861 shares of company stock worth $1,869,903. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

