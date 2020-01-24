Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $211.03. 275,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.20. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

