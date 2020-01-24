Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.77

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 1426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
