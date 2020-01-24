Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.77

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 1426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

