Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 729,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 504,498 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1,091.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 306,442 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

