United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after acquiring an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 291.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.02. 32,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,048. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

