Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.01 and last traded at $62.17, 509,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 635,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $583,609.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

