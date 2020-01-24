Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.19. 4,950,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,876. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

