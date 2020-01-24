Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.35 ($60.87).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

