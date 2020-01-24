Unibright Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $265,004.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.38 or 0.03148802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

