Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,325 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,814. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.