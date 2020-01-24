UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UGI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UGI by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 396,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in UGI by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,279,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.71. 34,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

