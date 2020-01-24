UBS Group’s (UBS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 3,241,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,292. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

