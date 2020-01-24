UBS Group’s (UBS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 3,241,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,292. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.
In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
