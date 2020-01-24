UBS Group Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

Shares of ENGI opened at €15.50 ($18.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.28. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

