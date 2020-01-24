Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $87.96 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

