Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $289.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. ValuEngine lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.90. The company had a trading volume of 162,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,845. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $187.64 and a 12 month high of $320.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,217.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 222,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,804,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,569,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

