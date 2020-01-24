Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,341 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 145,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $120.89. 62,046 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.39. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.