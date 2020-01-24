Twele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,958 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.04. 1,891,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

