Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

