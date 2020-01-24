Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 531,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 156,498 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 623,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 465,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

