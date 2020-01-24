Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 60

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Tullow Oil to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $703.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

