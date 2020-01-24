TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.42. TSS shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 8,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TSS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.46.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

